By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 9:26

Festive Cheer and Charity Triumph at U3A’s Moraira-Teulada Christmas Meeting. Image: U3A Moraira-Teulada.

U3A’s Moraira-Teulada hosted a festive Christmas meeting in December at Salon GL, Teulada, drawing over 100 members.

The gathering exuded holiday spirit, with many attendees, including Committee members, donning Christmas jumpers and hats.

Throughout the year, U3A members actively fundraised for their chosen 2023 charity, the Alzheimer’s Day Care Centre in Teulada.

Various activities, including quizzes organised by David and Eileen Haxon, sales of items crafted by the Knit and Natter group, and additional donations, contributed to an impressive total of €4234.

Sylvia Tatnell from the charity expressed gratitude to the members for their generosity.

The Christmas meeting also showcased the members’ generosity as they brought gifts for the Make a Smile Christmas collection. Make A Smile supports the well-being of 130 children in care who have faced challenging times in their family homes.

This charity has been selected as the charity of the year for 2024.

To add to the festive atmosphere, the Denia Rock choir entertained attendees with an excellent performance featuring a diverse repertoire of popular Christmas songs.

The members thoroughly enjoyed the musical presentation, and the event concluded with two lucky members winning raffle prizes.