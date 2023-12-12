By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 10:31

Finestrat's Festive Extravaganza: A Christmas Market Spectacle. Image: Ayuntamiento de Finestrat.

Mark your calendars for a magical experience at the Finestrat Christmas Market, taking place from December 15 to 17.

This event promises a joyous celebration with a fantastic lineup of activities for all ages.

Join Finestrat for a full programme of events, featuring a special visit from Santa Claus, the charm of Disney characters, engaging children’s workshops, lively animation, and soul-stirring live music.

But that’s not all, brace yourselves for a touch of winter wonder as snow is set to grace the festivities!

For added convenience, on Saturday and Sunday, Finestrat is organising a bus from La Cala with stops in various urbanisations.

Additionally, a shuttle bus from the La Foia car park will be available.