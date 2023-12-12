By Anna Ellis •
Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 10:31
Finestrat's Festive Extravaganza: A Christmas Market Spectacle. Image: Ayuntamiento de Finestrat.
Mark your calendars for a magical experience at the Finestrat Christmas Market, taking place from December 15 to 17.
This event promises a joyous celebration with a fantastic lineup of activities for all ages.
Join Finestrat for a full programme of events, featuring a special visit from Santa Claus, the charm of Disney characters, engaging children’s workshops, lively animation, and soul-stirring live music.
But that’s not all, brace yourselves for a touch of winter wonder as snow is set to grace the festivities!
For added convenience, on Saturday and Sunday, Finestrat is organising a bus from La Cala with stops in various urbanisations.
Additionally, a shuttle bus from the La Foia car park will be available.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
