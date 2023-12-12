For Sale: Berlusconi’s Party Property Portfolio

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 9:15

Porto Rotondo Photo: Flickr CC / Paula Soler-Moya

How much can it be worth to look at the sea and enjoy life from one of the most prestigious properties in the world, whose rooms witnessed the making of much of Italy’s recent history, political intrigue and social high-life? Maybe €260 million, perhaps even more.

This could be the price of Villa Certosa, in Porto Rotondo on the Costa Smeralda, the slice of paradise in Sardinia that Silvio Berlusconi made famous, particularly during the years when he was Prime Minister, by entertaining prominent international figures including Tony Blair and Vladimir Putin.

Part of the Cavaliere’s property portfolio has been put up for sale at the behest of his 5 children, who have agreed on the idea of monetising their father’s assets and then dividing up the amount collected.

His property portfolio includes: Villa Certosa the sumptuous 4,500 square metre residence in Sardinia with 126 rooms and a 120-hectare park. Villa Gernetto, an 18th-century mansion near Lesmo in Brianza where the Cavaliere wanted to open his university of free thought. Villa Grande in Rome; Berlusconi’s company, Dolcedrago bought the villa on the Appia Antica, in which the director Franco Zeffirelli lived. Its cost more than €3 million and Berlusconi moved into it in 2021 during his stays in the capital.

€800 million portfolio

Then there are the properties linked to his Fininvest finance company as well as Berlusconi’s personal companies. The list is long: the scenic Villa La Lampara on the Côte d’Azur, in the hills of Cannes; there are 2 properties in Antigua in the Caribbean.

Back in Italy there is Villa Campari, on Lake Maggiore, the 19th-century residence has 30 rooms and a private marina. In Lampedusa there is Villa Due Palme which Berlusconi bought at a time when the island was at the centre of political controversy because of the migrant landings. He spotted it on the internet, with an asking price of €1.5 million.

The list goes on: Villa Tattilo also in Porto Rotondo, Villa Sottocasa in Vimercate plus there are estimated to be more than 100 apartments located in the Milan area. The total proceeds from the sale of the villas, palaces and apartments owned by the founder of Forza Italia could be as much as €800 million.