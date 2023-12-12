By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 8:21

Harmonies and Heartwarming: The Jukes Bring Christmas Cheer to La Xara. Image: Jukes.

On December 6, The Jukes from El Verger, were graciously invited to infuse the Help of Marina Alta activity centre in La Xara with the joyous sounds of Christmas.

The occasion was a fully attended Lite Bite lunch.

The dedicated team of volunteers at the activity centre worked tirelessly to prepare and serve a delectable Christmas fayre lunch, transforming the atmosphere into one of warmth and festivity.

The appreciative audience was treated not only to a sumptuous meal but also to the delightful charm of host Lesley Duff, who sprinkled the gathering with fun activities and heartwarming anecdotes.

After lunch, The Jukes took the stage, filling the room with Christmas carols.

The infectious enthusiasm of the group had the guests singing along.

The Jukes, a close-knit group of friends who convene in El Verger to learn and revel in playing the ukulele, are known for their philanthropic endeavours.

Year after year, they generously offer free concerts to charitable concerns and care homes.

The Jukes, particularly during the holiday season, are in high demand, bringing the gift of music to those who need it most.