Join the party at the Hard Rock

Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 20:25
NYE 2024
Photo: Shutterstock / tsyhun
CELEBRATE New Year’s Eve in style at Marbella’s Hard Rock Hotel on Sunday, December 31 from 7pm until 4am on a journey through all the stages of music in a single night, a magical experience to end the year, which will begin with the 50s, and will end with the 2000s, do you dare to experience it?
Join the party of the year and enjoy an exclusive dinner, shows that will leave you breathless, and the excitement of welcoming the new year in an atmosphere filled with music and elegance. Get ready for an unforgettable night with the best cotillón! Secure your spot now and bid farewell to the year like never before. Let the countdown to 2024 begin in style!
Gala dinner, live shows and performance, grapes and cotillion, DJ and open bar… Book your tickets before they sell out – for more information email: guestservice@hrhmarbella.com or phone 952 81 20 00 ext 8
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
