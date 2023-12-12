By Anna Ellis •
Joyful Tidings: Torrevieja Churches Gear Up for Christmas Celebrations. Image: La Siesta Church.
Local churches in La Siesta and Lago Jardín, Torrevieja, are bustling with preparations for Christmas services, as shared by Father Richard A. Seabrook, the priest at both locations.
This marks the first Nativity Mass at Lago Jardín Church since 2019, following its recent reopening.
Father Seabrook expressed delight at celebrating the birth of Christ at Lago Jardín Church with a Vigil Mass on December 24 at 5:00.PM.
The church, recently spruced up and celebrating its centennial, will host the service followed by sherry and mince pies.
La Siesta Church on Calle Granados, Urbanisation La Siesta, also has special Christmas services, including a Nine Lessons and Carols Service on December 19 at 6:00.PM featuring traditional carols and readings.
The Mass in English at La Siesta will be on December 24 at 11.30.PM, continuing on Christmas morning at 10.30.AM.
Father Seabrook invites everyone to join in celebrating the heart of Christmas, emphasising the proclamation of Glory to God in the highest.
Additionally, prayers will be offered for the Holy Land, recognising the ongoing conflict in Christ’s birthplace.
Father Seabrook also extends arm wishes for a Happy and Blessed Christmas.
For more information head to the facebook page @anglicantorrevieja or call (+34) 693932438.
