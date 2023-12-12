Knot free Canines a guide

By EWN • Updated: 12 Dec 2023 • 15:20

Matted or as nature intended? Credit: LtShears Creative Commons

Those stubborn tangles and knots in your dog’s fur, can be a common concern for pet owners.

In this guide, we solve the mystery behind dog matting and offer practical tips to keep your companions coat smooth, shiny and tangle-free.

Understanding Matters:

Matting occurs when loose hairs tangle and form knots in your dog’s coat. This can happen more frequently in long-haired breeds or those with curly fur. Such as poodles and Maltese

Common Matting Areas:

Pay attention to areas prone to matting, such as behind the ears, around the collar, under the legs, and on the belly.

Regularly checking these areas in between grooming appointments can prevent shaving off the hair.

Brushing Routine:

Prevention is key. Establish a brushing routine, using the appropriate brush for your dog’s coat type.

For dogs with prone matting, consider using a detangling spray, it can make brushing easier and reduce the risk of mat formation.

Trim to win:

Regular grooming especially in mat-prone areas, not only looks good but also keeps mats at bay.

Existing Mats:

If you discover mats, don’t ignore them.

Attempting to brush out small mats gently is possible, with a detangle spray or conditioner but larger or tight knots may require professional grooming to avoid causing discomfort or stress to your dog.

Remember to brush in the direction of the hair!

The Right Collar or harness:

Choose a collar or harness that doesn’t mess with your dog’s fur. Breakaway ones are a good choice because they minimize friction and prevent tangling.

Guidance:

If matting becomes an on-going issue, seek a professional groomer. They can recommend specific grooming techniques and products made for your dog’s coat.

With these simple tips, you’re on your way to a tangle-free zone.

With some strategy and preventive care, you can keep your dog’s coat and skin looking great and free from knots.

