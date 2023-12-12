By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 15:08

Living nativity Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

ON Saturday, December 16, from 11am until 2pm, the Botanical Garden Molino de Inca in Torremolinos will host a Living Nativity Scene.

All the parishes of the municipality will take part in this event in collaboration with the Brotherhoods and Confraternities. More than 100 people, including numerous local children will represent a total of 11 biblical scenes. The actors’ costumes and sets have been made by the families themselves.

Entrance to the site to visit the Living Nativity Scene is free although a donation can be made to the municipality’s Caritas fund. Likewise, at the entrance to the Botanical Garden there will be a tree of good wishes, where visitors will also be able to make a financial contribution.