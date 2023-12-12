Madrid Announces Black Level Alert

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 11:05

Image of Madrid at Christmas time. Credit: Semmick Photo/Shutterstock.com

Each year Madrid transforms itself at Christmas into one of the must-see capitals of Europe, this year however it has proved so popular that authorities has issued a black level alert.

Every Christmas time Madrid welcomes a surge of visitors, and during last week’s ‘Constitution Bridge’ long weekend, Madrid’s city centre was aglow with Christmas decorations, writes El Confidencial.

The recent long weekend which stretched from December 6 to 8, drew innumerable visitors. The heightened activity in the heart of the city has led to the activation of a ‘black level’ alert due to extreme influx of visitors.

Enhanced Security Measures

To manage the extraordinary increase, Madrid’s City Council has devised a comprehensive security strategy.

This will include deploying an additional 450 Municipal Police officers on Sunday, January 7, and up to 850 officers on busier days. These officers, along with traffic regulation personnel, ensure smooth movement around the city.

Mobility And Transport Adjustments

The festive period, as witnessed on the Constitution bridge (December 5, 6, and 7) and the upcoming eve of Epiphany on January 5, will see intensified surveillance.

A team of 366 mobility staff will extend their service until 11:00 pm on these key dates. The police might restrict access to certain streets and establish one-way pedestrian paths if necessary. Madrid may also experience some road closures.

In a unique move, the Sol station is expected to close on several days in December, specifically from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on special occasions like December 30 and 31.

Adjustments will also be made on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. For instance, on Christmas Eve, the Metro will conclude its service at 10:00 pm. On Christmas day it will open two hours later at 8:00 am, and start an hour later at 7:00 am on New Year’s Day.