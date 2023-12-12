Madrid Announces Black Level Alert

By John Ensor •
Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 11:05
Image of Madrid at Christmas time.
Credit: Semmick Photo/Shutterstock.com
Each year Madrid transforms itself at Christmas into one of the must-see capitals of Europe, this year however it has proved so popular that authorities has issued a black level alert.
Every Christmas time Madrid welcomes a surge of visitors, and during last week’s ‘Constitution Bridge’ long weekend, Madrid’s city centre was aglow with Christmas decorations, writes El Confidencial.
The recent long weekend which stretched from December 6 to 8, drew innumerable visitors. The heightened activity in the heart of the city has led to the activation of a ‘black level’ alert due to extreme influx of visitors.
To manage the extraordinary increase, Madrid’s City Council has devised a comprehensive security strategy.
This will include deploying an additional 450 Municipal Police officers on Sunday, January 7, and up to 850 officers on busier days. These officers, along with traffic regulation personnel, ensure smooth movement around the city.
The festive period, as witnessed on the Constitution bridge (December 5, 6, and 7) and the upcoming eve of Epiphany on January 5, will see intensified surveillance.
A team of 366 mobility staff will extend their service until 11:00 pm on these key dates. The police might restrict access to certain streets and establish one-way pedestrian paths if necessary. Madrid may also experience some road closures.
In a unique move, the Sol station is expected to close on several days in December, specifically from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on special occasions like December 30 and 31.
Adjustments will also be made on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. For instance, on Christmas Eve, the Metro will conclude its service at 10:00 pm. On Christmas day it will open two hours later at 8:00 am, and start an hour later at 7:00 am on New Year’s Day.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.