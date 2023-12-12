Murcia’s Furniture Sector Flourishes in International Markets

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 16:15

Murcia's Furniture: Global Success Story Image: Shutterstock/ GreenOak

THE Murcia region continues to shine as a leading community in furniture export growth, achieving a remarkable 10.8 per cent increase from January to September 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Driving Forces Behind Export Growth

This growth surpasses the national average by nearly seven points, standing at 4 per cent. The data, disclosed in a report by the National Association of Furniture Manufacturers and Exporters of Spain (Anieme), positions Murcia as the second fastest-growing community, following only Galicia.

The Ministry of Economy, Finance, and Business, in collaboration with the Institute of Development (Info), has undertaken several initiatives supporting the sector. These include direct trade missions to Peru and Colombia involving seven regional companies. Additionally, the reverse mission during the Yecla Furniture Fair attracted 14 companies from Italy, Benelux, Germany, and Morocco to explore the regional product offerings firsthand.

Total furniture exports from the region reached €103 million, up from €93 million in the same period the previous year. The primary export destinations are France, Italy, Portugal, and the UK.

