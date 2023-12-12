Musical Gala in Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 16:13
Musical Gala
Photo: Facebook / Callejon
THE Espacio Creativo Cultural Association and the NGO Emaús Obra de Amor are holding a Christmas Gala on Friday, December 15 at the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre in Torremolinos at 7pm.
Attendees can enjoy performances by the Aguamarina Vocal Group ‘Las Castañuelas Navideñas‘, the ‘Callejón del Baile’, Julio Ramos, Nely Sforza, the Folkloric Association Juan Navarro, Elisabeth Terrones, Carmen Gutiérrez, the LGBTQ+ Choir from Torremolinos, the performance of Rangel Pérez, Jorge Luís, José Manuel Efiram, the flamenco dance of Isabel Jiménez ‘La Fragüera’ and Rainbow Voices.
Admission to the Gala is free and as it is a charity event, Emmaus Obra de Amor will be collecting food during the event to give to soup kitchens and families in need.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
