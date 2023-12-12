Pioneering Progress: Finestrat Mayor Signs Tourism Destination Pact

By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 11:35

In a groundbreaking move, Mayor Juanfran Pérez Llorca of Finestrat has become the first authority of a smart tourist destination to sign a Tourism Destination Pact. Image: Ayuntamiento de Finestrat.

This significant step reinforces Finestrat’s commitment to sustainable tourism practices, aligning with the town’s existing Destination Tourism Sustainability Plan, which boasts a substantial budget of €3 million from European funds.

Under this ambitious plan, Finestrat is set to embark on several key projects aimed at enhancing its tourism landscape.

Notable initiatives include the stabilisation of the La Penya slope, home to the iconic hanging houses and one of Finestrat’s most picturesque spaces.

Additionally, the town will introduce immersive technologies at the new Tourist Info office in La Cala, implement smart ornamental lighting using LED technology, and create a green pedestrian ring linking the town centre with the La Foia sports complex, situated just below La Penya.

The Tourism Destination Pact underscores Finestrat’s dedication to sustainable tourism, green transition, climate change mitigation, digital transformation, tourism competitiveness, product development, energy efficiency, heritage conservation, hospitality, and training.