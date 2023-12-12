Regaining your driving licence in Spain.

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 13:42

You may feel like tearing your hair out! Credit: Creative Commons/stuartpilbrow

DRINK driving. The most dangerous thing you can do as a driver and one way to get yourself banned from getting behind the wheel for a while.

The festive period is a time where cases of this hazardous habit show a significant rise, so much so that the Local Police annually increase their stop checks on the roads. Christmas parties and end of year celebrations lead to many making the irresponsible decision to choose convenience over the safety of themselves and others.

As most of us know, driving a vehicle whilst being under the influence of alcohol or any other substance is illegal. The Penal Code in Spain states that those who drive a motor vehicle or a moped under the influence will be punished with imprisonment or a fine, and where appropriate, a period of community service. Additionally, you can have your driving licence taken away for a term. A blood alcohol level between 0.50mg/l and 60mg/l incurs a penalty of €1,000 and a deduction of six points from the driver’s licence. Levels over 60mg/l may lead to imprisonment for three to six months, one year of community service, and a licence suspension ranging from one to four years.

However, something that many are not aware of, are the complications with getting your driving licence back after the period of prohibition has ended. As is common knowledge for residents, the Spanish bureaucracy system can be complicated, and obtaining your driving licence again is actually a very difficult task, with many hoops to jump through and appointments to attend. If you have lost your licence, then you won’t be able to regain it until you sit a road awareness and reeducation course, which will last 24 hours in total. You will also have to take your driving theory test again before your licence can be reissued. This can be done in English, but as Manilva resident Matt Trigel explained to Euro Weekly News, “the theory exam is in english but to be honest some of the questions didn’t make any sense as the translation is poor sometimes.” Another resident, Michelle Vaugn also said that, “the whole process is expensive and not very easy at all”.

In addition to the theory exam, an extra complication is the amount of appointments you need to attend and paperwork that must be completed. It can be a long wait to get one, and if all the official paperwork, which is in Spanish, is not completed correctly, then another appointment, and subsequently a long wait, will have to be made.

So perhaps this information will not only inform but also deter this holiday season, as it may not just be the time without the ability to drive that will be a problem, if not also the tedious period of official appointments that will follow!