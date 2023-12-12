By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 14:15

Renting in Spain: The Studio vs. Room Dilemma - 84% Surge in Solo Living Expenses . Image: Esteban Martinena Guerrer / Shutterstock.com.

Renting accommodation, whether it’s a studio apartment or a room in a shared flat, is a common dilemma for many single individuals.

The economic disparities between the two options are striking, with the intimacy of a studio apartment typically commanding a higher price tag.

A recent study by idealista sheds light on the average rental costs in Spain, revealing that as of November, a room could be secured for an average of €380.

In contrast, individuals opting for a studio apartment would need to allocate around €700, representing an 84 per cent increase in expenses.

Over the past year, both housing options have experienced a surge in prices, albeit more moderately for rooms (up by 9 per cent) compared to studios (with a notable 12 per cent increase).

Despite the cost disparity, the scarcity of available studios has led to a 7 per cent reduction in supply this year.

Concurrently, the demand for the remaining units has spiked by an impressive 39 per cent. In contrast, the availability of rooms has seen a 38 per cent increase, with a 5 per cent reduction in demand pressure.

City-specific analyses highlight substantial variations.

Vitoria tops the list, with studios commanding a staggering 176 per cent premium over rooms.

Zamora follows closely at 165 per cent, trailed by Badajoz (151 per cent), Valencia (147 per cent), Albacete (140 per cent), and Segovia (131 per cent).

Conversely, cities like Lleida (37 per cent more expensive), Santa Cruz de Tenerife (51 per cent), and Murcia (55 per cent) exhibit more modest differences.

Examining major cities, Madrid and Barcelona boast the smallest margin, with studio rentals priced 79 per cent higher than rooms.

This figure escalates to 89 per cent in Seville, 92 per cent in Malaga, 101 per cent in San Sebastian, 107 per cent in Palma, and 113 per cent in Bilbao.

Notably, Albacete has experienced the most significant surge in room prices over the past year, with a notable 25 per cent increase.

Ourense, Cáceres, and Girona closely follow with 20 per cent, 18 per cent, and 18 per cent rises, respectively.

San Sebastian, however, stands as an exception with a 6 per cent decrease. Madrid witnessed a 6 per cent uptick in prices, while Barcelona experienced a more substantial 13 per cent increase.