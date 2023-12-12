By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 14:49

Secure Holidays: Teulada-Moraira Council Launches Cybersecurity Campaign. Image: Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock.com.

Teulada-Moraira Council, in collaboration with the ICT Security Centre of the Valencian Community (CSIRT-CV), has initiated an awareness campaign aimed at promoting cybersecurity for connected devices or IoT (Internet of Things) during the Christmas season.

With the theme ‘Connected devices, yes, but without risks,’ the CSIRT-CV campaign underscores the importance of adopting adequate security measures and understanding the technical features and privacy implications of connected devices.

In an era where everything connected to the network is susceptible to cyber attacks, the campaign seeks to inform and empower users.

The campaign will focus on providing cybersecurity recommendations on four specific topics: connected toys or smart toys, safeguarding IoT devices against cyber attacks, home automation or smart homes, and body technology, including wearables.

As the trend of gifting interactive toys, smart watches, drones, and various smart home devices continues to rise during the festive season, CSIRT-CV experts emphasise that these devices pose risks if basic security standards are not met.

The interconnected nature of our society means that any device connected to the network can become a potential entry point for cybercriminals.