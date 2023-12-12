Spain Ramps Up Security For Christmas Season

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 12:11

The meeting of the Terrorist Threat Assessment Table. credit: interior.gob.es

The Spanish government is taking significant steps to bolster anti-terrorist measures nationwide during the festive period.

Recently, the Spanish Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, chaired a critical meeting of the Terrorist Threat Assessment Table.

This meeting led to the decision to intensify police presence throughout the Christmas season across the entire country, a measure effective from midnight on December 18 until midnight on January 10, 2024.

Nationwide Reinforcement

In the context of the current Level 4 activation of the Anti-Terrorism Prevention, Protection, and Response Plan, the Ministry of Interior has escalated the deployment of police resources.

The festive period, known for its mass gatherings and increased travel, requires enhanced security.

Rafael Perez, the Secretary of State for Security, issued directives on December 18 for a substantial increase in security operations, focusing on intelligence, control, and anti-terror monitoring.

Protecting Crowded Spaces And Key Locations

The intensified police efforts will ensure vigilant surveillance and protection of public places, transportation facilities, and events attracting large crowds.

These measures encompass religious, leisure, and recreational activities, as well as critical infrastructure and strategic locations essential for everyday life

Collaborative Security Efforts

The measures are an extension of the complementary instructions issued by the Secretary of State for Security on October 17, 2023.

These earlier directives were primarily aimed at safeguarding embassies and diplomatic legations of countries involved in the Middle East conflict.

Regional Government Delegations with autonomous police forces or National Police units have been instructed to work closely with local authorities. This includes organizing meetings necessary to implement these security strategies.

Moreover, the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) has been directed to distribute these guidelines among local police forces to incorporate their operational capabilities into the Christmas security plan.

The National Police’s Central Private Security Unit will also relay these directives to private security companies, urging them to enhance their services and collaboration measures in line with the heightened level of anti-terrorist alert.