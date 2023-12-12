By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 14:53

Specsavers Opticas Calpe Puts Vision into Action: Christmas Charity Drive for AKIRA. Image: AKIRA Charity / Facebook.

In the spirit of giving back, Specsavers Opticas Calpe reaffirms their commitment to animal welfare by selecting AKIRA Animal Sanctuary as their Christmas charity for this year.

Building on the success of their 2022 campaign, they invite customers and neighbours to join in the holiday giving by making donations at the Calpe Opticians until January 7 during regular opening hours.

Specsavers Opticas Calpe is collaborating with the Benissa dog shelter, collecting durable toys, leads, and collars for dogs.

The opticians has become a drop-off point for those who wish to contribute items to the sanctuary’s charity shop or support their market stalls.

Items such as books, jewellery, and clothes are particularly appreciated.

But the goodwill doesn’t stop there.

Specsavers Opticas Calpe is also raising funds for the charity by encouraging donations in exchange for eye exams.

Chantelle Hayward, the director of the optician, expresses the motivation behind their efforts: “Akira Animal Sanctuary does an outstanding job caring for stray and homeless dogs, ensuring they find forever homes.”

“With up to 50 dogs under their care at any given time, the associated costs of food, medication, and veterinary care can be significant.”