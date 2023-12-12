The Mijas main event

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 18:17

International Christmas Show Photo: Mijas International

THE Mijas Foreigners Department’s main event to celebrate Christmas will take place on Thursday, December 14 at the Las Lagunas Theatre, which for the 3rd year will host the International Christmas Show.

It will feature artists from England, Germany and Ukraine, among other countries, and will include a gastronomic surprise that will allow the public to taste the well-known mulled wine, Christmas tea and typical Christmas sweets.

“The event will start at 6pm, admission is free and everybody is welcome”, said Laura Cordoba, from the Foreigners’ Department, who also noted that, ” for the convenience of those who want to attend the event, we will provide a shuttle bus at 5pm from the La Cala fairground and the Tourist Office square”. Get in touch to book a place through the email frd@mijas.es“.