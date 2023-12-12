The Mijas main event

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 18:17
International Christmas Show
Photo: Mijas International
THE Mijas Foreigners Department’s main event to celebrate Christmas will take place on Thursday, December 14 at the Las Lagunas Theatre, which for the 3rd year will host the International Christmas Show.
It will feature artists from England, Germany and Ukraine, among other countries, and will include a gastronomic surprise that will allow the public to taste the well-known mulled wine, Christmas tea and typical Christmas sweets.
“The event will start at 6pm, admission is free and everybody is welcome”, said Laura Cordoba, from the Foreigners’ Department, who also noted that, ” for the convenience of those who want to attend the event, we will provide a shuttle bus at 5pm from the La Cala fairground and the Tourist Office square”. Get in touch to book a place through the email frd@mijas.es“.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.