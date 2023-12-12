By Anna Ellis •
Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 12:41
Wheeling Through Time: El Campello Hosts Vintage Car Extravaganza. Image: Ayuntamiento de El Campello.
On December 9, El Campello once again transformed into a haven for classic and antique car enthusiasts.
The Town hosted a captivating concentration and exhibition that showcased over 150 vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, and trucks.
Visitors revelled in the beauty and history embodied by these meticulously preserved gems.
Adding an extra layer of excitement, the day featured the third edition of the Nadal El Campello Rally, marking the concluding qualifying event for the Valencian Community Regularity Trophy (TRCV).
A total of 30 cars from various parts of Spain participated in the rally.
The event unfolded in two distinct parts—an adrenaline-pumping rally and a more laid-back, playful exhibition.
The rally kicked off at 11:15.AM, with each car departing one minute apart to the applause of an appreciative audience.
Against the backdrop of a sunny day, participants navigated a scenic route spanning almost 200 kilometres, maintaining an average speed of less than 50 kilometres per hour through the picturesque mountains of the Alicante province.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years.
