By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 8:11

24-Hour Parking Freedom on Calle Ramon Gallud with a 2-Hour Torrevieja Twist. Image: barmalini / Shutterstock.com.

Torrevieja has granted authorisation for 24-hour parking on the primary commercial stretch of Calle Ramon Gallud, extending from the intersection of Calle Clemente Gosálvez to Calle Joaquín Chapaprieta.

However, there is a catch, parking is limited to a maximum of two hours between 9:00 AM and 9:00 PM, while beyond these hours, there are no restrictions.

This decision comes in response to the requests of residents in the heart of the city’s urban area, specifically in the commercial hub.

While only 40 parking spaces are being freed up, this move aims to address the high demand for parking in the area.

To ensure turnover and prevent prolonged parking in the designated two-hour limit, Torrevieja Local Police will continue monitoring and reading license plates during the specified hours.

This particular section of Calle Ramon Gallud is not only crucial for local businesses but is also situated adjacent to pedestrian streets.

Any vehicles exceeding the two-hour limit will be subject to sanctions as part of the enforcement strategy