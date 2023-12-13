Coin: Christmas Village

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 17:02
A Christmas Village
Photo: Coin Town Hall
COIN Town Hall has put together a Christmas programme together with business and social associations, brotherhoods and groups in the town.
Starting on Thursday, December 14 with a children’s workshop in the afternoon called “Read and Create with the story of the Christmas Lion”, and following on Friday, December 15 with the Christmas Market at 5.30pm in the Alameda where all the associations, collectives and shops will exhibit a wide variety of handmade products. At 6.30pm, the Christmas Village with Father Christmas and children’s workshops will open.
The cultural touch of the weekend will be provided by the free theatre “Muestra de teatro realista“, by the Escuela Municipal de Teatro on Saturday, December 16 at 8pm, and on Sunday, December 17, there will be Christmas carols in the Church of San Juan. A flamenco Zambombá will be held on Saturday, December 23 where under the title “Flamenco for Christmas” local artists will perform in the Plaza Alameda, followed by a performance by the group Jarrillo Lata.
In addition, the little ones will be able to hand in their letters to the Three Wise Men on Wednesday, December 29, followed by a chocolate party in the Alameda. There will also be activities such as Christmas Karting, children’s games, musicals and storytelling for the children, and concerts for all ages throughout the month.
The programme has been published in its entirety on the municipal website at https://coin.es/navidad, and can be accessed via the QR on the Christmas poster, as part of the strategy to reduce the environmental impact of paper production, although some will also be available in physical formats at the Town Hall.
Finally, the charity campaign “Contigo en Navidad” (With you at Christmas) will bring the gift of a special menu for the elderly on Christmas Eve, and the large collection of toys will give needy children of the town a smile for Christmas.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.