Coin: Christmas Village

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 17:02

A Christmas Village Photo: Coin Town Hall

COIN Town Hall has put together a Christmas programme together with business and social associations, brotherhoods and groups in the town.

Starting on Thursday, December 14 with a children’s workshop in the afternoon called “Read and Create with the story of the Christmas Lion”, and following on Friday, December 15 with the Christmas Market at 5.30pm in the Alameda where all the associations, collectives and shops will exhibit a wide variety of handmade products. At 6.30pm, the Christmas Village with Father Christmas and children’s workshops will open.

The cultural touch of the weekend will be provided by the free theatre “Muestra de teatro realista“, by the Escuela Municipal de Teatro on Saturday, December 16 at 8pm, and on Sunday, December 17, there will be Christmas carols in the Church of San Juan. A flamenco Zambombá will be held on Saturday, December 23 where under the title “Flamenco for Christmas” local artists will perform in the Plaza Alameda, followed by a performance by the group Jarrillo Lata.

Three wise men

In addition, the little ones will be able to hand in their letters to the Three Wise Men on Wednesday, December 29, followed by a chocolate party in the Alameda. There will also be activities such as Christmas Karting, children’s games, musicals and storytelling for the children, and concerts for all ages throughout the month.

The programme has been published in its entirety on the municipal website at https://coin.es/navidad, and can be accessed via the QR on the Christmas poster, as part of the strategy to reduce the environmental impact of paper production, although some will also be available in physical formats at the Town Hall.

Solidarity campaigns

Finally, the charity campaign “Contigo en Navidad” (With you at Christmas) will bring the gift of a special menu for the elderly on Christmas Eve, and the large collection of toys will give needy children of the town a smile for Christmas.