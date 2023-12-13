Covid cases rise across Spain

By Guest Writer • Updated: 13 Dec 2023 • 18:00

Spanish Minister of Health Monica Garcia Gomez Credit: Ministry of Health Twitter

In the run up to Christmas with temperatures falling across Spain, except in southern parts, where record highs were recorded in mid-December, Covid infections are surging, the Health Ministry says.

Cold weather increases risk

The number of people becoming infected with the Covid-19 virus more than doubled in the almost two weeks of December, ministry figures show.

Those testing positive for Covid around Spain leaped from 8.9 per cent to 15.2 per cent during the period as colder weather set in, according to ministry data.

Spain was one of the worst countries affected by the Covid pandemic that erupted in China in late 2019.

More than 121,000 people died from Covid in Spain from almost 14 million cases of infection, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Harsh lockdown

Spain also had one of the harshest lockdowns of any country, confining people to their homes for months at the height of the pandemic in 2020 as the virus cut through the country, with exceptions made for food and other essential shopping.

Covid cases are also on the rise elsewhere, including in the United States, where over the Labour Day weekend in September, people were urged by the authorities to wear face masks.