Covid cases rise across Spain

By Guest Writer •
Updated: 13 Dec 2023 • 18:00
Spanish Minister of Health Monica Garcia Gomez
Credit: Ministry of Health Twitter
In the run up to Christmas with temperatures falling across Spain, except in southern parts, where record highs were recorded in mid-December, Covid infections are surging, the Health Ministry says.
The number of people becoming infected with the Covid-19 virus more than doubled in the almost two weeks of December, ministry figures show.
Those testing positive for Covid around Spain leaped from 8.9 per cent to 15.2 per cent during the period as colder weather set in, according to ministry data.
Spain was one of the worst countries affected by the Covid pandemic that erupted in China in late 2019.
More than 121,000 people died from Covid in Spain from almost 14 million cases of infection, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Spain also had one of the harshest lockdowns of any country, confining people to their homes for months at the height of the pandemic in 2020 as the virus cut through the country, with exceptions made for food and other essential shopping.
Covid cases are also on the rise elsewhere, including in the United States, where over the Labour Day weekend in September, people were urged by the authorities to wear face masks.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.