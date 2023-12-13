Elderly Woman ‘Critical’ After Nearly Drowning at Tenerife Pool

By Guest Writer •
Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 16:24
Natural pool at Bajamar
Credit: Trip Advisor
A 75-year-old woman is in a serious condition after nearly drowning at an outdoor swimming pool in Tenerife.
Emergency services were called to the Bajamar Natural Pool in Santa Cruz de Tenerife on the northwest coast of the island early on Monday afternoon, December 11 and found the woman unresponsive.
Lifeguards stationed at the popular swimming spot by the sea had pulled the woman from the pool and had performed first aid, the emergency services said.
But after the woman failed to regain consciousness, the lifeguards raised the alarm and the woman was taken to University Hospital of the Canaries in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, where her condition was described as “critical”.
The woman continues to receive emergency care, said the emergency services.
At least 11 people have drowned in the Canary Islands so far this year, including while swimming in the sea and in pools, the authorities said.
