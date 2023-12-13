Euro Notes To Undergo Major Revamp

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 18:13

Euro bank notes. Credit: Wolfilser/Shutterstock.com

Have you ever pondered the symbolic meaning behind your currency? The European Central Bank (ECB) is embarking on a transformative journey for the design of euro banknotes.

This pivotal change, expected to be implemented in 2026, deviates from the traditional windows and bridges motif that has defined the euro since its inception in 2002.

The ECB aims to foster a stronger connection between Europe and its diverse populace, making the currency more inclusive and reflective of its users, writes OK Diario.

Revitalising Euro Design

ECB President Christine Lagarde stressed that the primary objective is to resonate more deeply with Europeans of varied ages and backgrounds.

This decision was influenced by a public consultation earlier this year where other concepts, such as the representation of hands and abstract themes like ‘our Europe, ourselves’, were not pursued due to lukewarm responses in the summer surveys.

Cultural Diversity

Interestingly, the ECB avoided conventional choices like famous landmarks or historical figures, likely to prevent controversies among the euro zone’s 20 member states.

The final designs, once refined, will be subjected to the European public’s opinion once more. However, the new notes won’t enter circulation for several years after 2026.

As digital payments soar, partly accelerated by the pandemic, the use of cash is in decline. It currently accounts for just 59 per cent of transactions at physical points of sale, a stark contrast to the 79 per cent in 2016.

In response, the European Commission introduced legislation in June to protect cash as legal tender, simultaneously proposing a digital euro to balance traditional and modern payment methods.

Euro’s Evolution

This redesign is not merely aesthetic; it coincides with evolving payment practices. The European Commission’s legislation and the digital euro initiative highlight the EU’s efforts to harmonise tradition with technological advancements.

Since its launch on January 1, 2002, in 12 EU states, the euro has not seen any major design changes. Its introduction was a landmark event in European history and at the time was adopted by 12 States of the European Union: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands and Portugal.