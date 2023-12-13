First ever FEMALE pastry chef of the year.

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Updated: 13 Dec 2023 • 17:06
The wonder woman!
Credit: Nina Metayer Facebook
IN Paris, France, Nina Metayer is now the first woman to win one of the world’s top pastry chef awards, World Confectioner.
This is the first time in the history of the 92 year award, from the International Union of Bakers and Pastry Chefs, that it has ever gone to a woman! Her incredible cakes were what did the trick, and she explained that she was not one to follow the new low fat trends, “I like cakes with butter, gluten and eggs” she stated, “when we eat a cake, it’s for pleasure.”
Although she trained as a baker, Nina revealed that she found it tough to break into the male dominated world of French boulangeries when she started out 15 years ago. However, Nina Metayer does not currently work in a luxury cafe or even a pastry shop, she actually runs a delivery service out of an industrial space in a business district that is just outside of Paris.
In addition to her career successes, Nina is also a mother of two, and in true magic- multitasking-mother style, she often posts videos on social media of her creating her famous cakes alongside her young daughters. She stated that she “wants to show it is possible to be a female chef, entrepreneur, and have a happy family”.
What a woman, and an inspiration to young girls, mothers and women everywhere, showing that they too can make their dreams come true!
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
