By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 14:51

Photo: Jesús Méndez

TORREMOLINOS is holding its first Winter Flamenco Festival on Friday, December 29 at 9.30pm in the Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are available in advance at Vinoteca La Fuente or at www.mientrada.net, from €25.

“The first Torremolinos Winter Flamenco Festival has a top-class line-up that also adds to the programme we have organised for this Christmas, which is very varied and aimed at all audiences. We encourage all residents and visitors to buy the remaining tickets as soon as possible because it will be a show to remember”, said Councillor for Culture and Events, José Manuel Ruiz.

Event organiser Andrés Bermúdez explained that, “the idea of the festival is to look for the originality of doing a festival at Christmas, because they are usually in summer. We hope that people will enjoy it and that the people of Torremolinos will support this line-up of artists of an extraordinary level”.

The line-up includes flamenco greats such as Capullo de Jerez, Dolores Agujetas, Pedro ‘El Granaíno’, Antonio Reyes, Ezequiel Benítez, Jesús Méndez and Samuel Serrano on vocals, Domingo Rubichi, Luis ‘El Salao’, Antonio Patrocinio (son), Ramón Trujillo, Miguel Salado and Paco León on guitar.