Food fraud alert

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 14:14

Olive Oil alert Photo: pxhere

THE Junta de Andalucía is withdrawing from the market olive oil packaged with labels of 12 Andalucian brands, for fraud, since a product that was a mixture of seed oils and lamp oil was marketed as Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

In a statement, the Regional Ministry of Health has warned that according to the documentation found, the oils were packaged in a dozen companies in Baena and Lucena, in Cordoba, Campillo and Almargen in Malaga, Los Rosales-Tocina in Seville, Deifontes in Granada and Murcia.

Unhygienic

The measure follows an inspection carried out by the Guardia Civil and inspectors from the Regional Ministry on December 4 and 5 in an industrial plant in Mairena del Alcor in Seville, where the agents detected that edible oils were being packaged without health registration or hygienic conditions.

The health ministry has asked people who may have bought oil from any of these 12 brands to return it to the point of purchase so that it can be withdrawn from the market. The olive oils to be returned are:

CARRERO, extra virgin olive oil

CARRO, extra virgin olive oil

ESENTIAL, mild olive oil,

ACIENCIA, extra virgin olive oil

AGRICULTOR DEL VALLE, extra virgin olive oil

LA RAMA, soft flavour oil

OLEO L.U.X.E., extra virgin olive oil

OLIV, SOFT Olive Oil

SCUDO, extra virgin olive oil

TESORO DE OLIVA, extra virgin olive oil

TIERRA DE ARBEQUINO, extra virgin olive oil

VALLE DE ARBOSANA, extra virgin olive oil