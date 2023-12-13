Food fraud alert

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 14:14
Olive Oil alert
Photo: pxhere
THE Junta de Andalucía is withdrawing from the market olive oil packaged with labels of 12 Andalucian brands, for fraud, since a product that was a mixture of seed oils and lamp oil was marketed as Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
In a statement, the Regional Ministry of Health has warned that according to the documentation found, the oils were packaged in a dozen companies in Baena and Lucena, in Cordoba, Campillo and Almargen in Malaga, Los Rosales-Tocina in Seville, Deifontes in Granada and Murcia.
The measure follows an inspection carried out by the Guardia Civil and inspectors from the Regional Ministry on December 4 and 5 in an industrial plant in Mairena del Alcor in Seville, where the agents detected that edible oils were being packaged without health registration or hygienic conditions.
The health ministry has asked people who may have bought oil from any of these 12 brands to return it to the point of purchase so that it can be withdrawn from the market. The olive oils to be returned are:
CARRERO, extra virgin olive oil
CARRO, extra virgin olive oil
ESENTIAL, mild olive oil,
ACIENCIA, extra virgin olive oil
AGRICULTOR DEL VALLE, extra virgin olive oil
LA RAMA, soft flavour oil
OLEO L.U.X.E., extra virgin olive oil
OLIV, SOFT Olive Oil
SCUDO, extra virgin olive oil
TESORO DE OLIVA, extra virgin olive oil
TIERRA DE ARBEQUINO, extra virgin olive oil
VALLE DE ARBOSANA, extra virgin olive oil
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.