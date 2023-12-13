By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 10:17

Jingle Bell Jams: Posh Affaire Presents Unforgettable Musical Merriment. Image: Posh Affaire / Facebook.

Brace yourself for unforgettable musical experiences brought to you by Posh Affaire.

On December 14 and midday, The Emerald Isle in La Florida will be pulsating with melodies of the season.

But that’s not all!

Come December 17, Slàinte Irish Bar in Lomas de Cabo Roig, will begin their festivities from 1:00 PM.

Imagine tapping your foot to the rhythm of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and getting swept away by the warmth of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

For more Posh Affaire information call (+34) 722 77 14 42 or drop them a festive email at PoshAffaireAssociation@gmail.com.

And here’s a tip: ask to be added to their contact list. That way, you won’t miss out on future dances and dates, ensuring your calendar is always brimming with events.