By Anna Ellis •
Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 10:17
Jingle Bell Jams: Posh Affaire Presents Unforgettable Musical Merriment. Image: Posh Affaire / Facebook.
Brace yourself for unforgettable musical experiences brought to you by Posh Affaire.
On December 14 and midday, The Emerald Isle in La Florida will be pulsating with melodies of the season.
But that’s not all!
Come December 17, Slàinte Irish Bar in Lomas de Cabo Roig, will begin their festivities from 1:00 PM.
Imagine tapping your foot to the rhythm of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and getting swept away by the warmth of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
For more Posh Affaire information call (+34) 722 77 14 42 or drop them a festive email at PoshAffaireAssociation@gmail.com.
And here’s a tip: ask to be added to their contact list. That way, you won’t miss out on future dances and dates, ensuring your calendar is always brimming with events.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.