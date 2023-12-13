By Anna Ellis •
Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 9:58
Magic, Mischief, and Memorable Moments: 'Aladdin' Takes the Stage. Image: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com.
Costa Pantomimes is bringing a classic British Pantomime to the Costa Blanca with “Aladdin.”
This iconic Christmas Pantomime will be live on stage at the Auditori Teulada Moraira until December 15.
“Aladdin” features a star-studded cast, including film and TV veteran Frazer Hines, known for his roles in “Dr. Who” and “Emmerdale,” and Peter Amory, famous for playing “Chris Tate” in “Emmerdale.”
Frazer Hines, in the role of a Chinese Policeman, does his best to keep Aladdin’s nemesis, Abanzar (played by Peter Amory), on the straight and narrow.
The production boasts an all-star cast of top British actors and professional Spanish dancers.
It’s written, directed, and produced by two of the UK’s leading Pantomime experts with over 400 productions under their belts.
Whether you’re a veteran theatregoer or a first-timer, this production promises laughter, drama, excitement, popular music, dynamic dancing, colourful costumes, audience participation, sing-alongs, spectacular effects, and even a flying Magic Carpet!
Auditori Teulada Moraira is located at Carrer d’Orba, 2, 03725 Teulada.
For more information call (+34) 965 74 04 45.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
