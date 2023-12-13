Marbella population explosion

By Guest Writer • Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 17:11

Marbella a popular place to live Credit: Marbella Council

There are now record numbers of people living in this ‘highly desirable’ city.

The number of people living in Marbella has surged by 6.7 per cent in the last five years to more than 150,000, making the city one of the most populous regions of Andalucia, new figures show.

Marbella is increasingly seen as an attractive location for people in Spain as well as from around Europe to live, said local officials, who predicted a boom for the city’s economy as investment and spending rise.

More people than ever are choosing Marbella as a place to relocate, drawn by its year-round favourable climate and sandy beaches, local government spokesperson Félix Romero said at a press briefing.

“We are seeing healthy growth (in Marbella) and we have higher levels of investment because more people want to come and live here,” he said.

A total of 150,725 are registered as living in Marbella during the past five years, according to figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) and within Andalucia only Sevilla, Malaga, Cordoba, Granada, Jerez de la Frontera and Almeria have larger populations.