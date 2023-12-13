New Cáritas HQ opened in Palma

By John Smith •
Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 17:35
A large attendance for the opening ceremony
Credit: Cáritas Mallorca
It has been an important week for the Catholic Charity Cáritas Mallorca as the organisation has a new location in Calle Socors in the centre of Palma.
This location was previously just used for training and some charity work but now with the restructuring of the facility, the departments dealing with care, reception and support have joined to ensure a more professional and coordinated service.
The Attention, Information and Orientation point (first reception); the Parish Community Service (Social Action) ; the Training Service and the Itineraries Service (of the Solidarity Economy Program); the Administration area; the Department of People Development (Human Resources); Legal Advice and Psychosocial Care services; the Communication and Awareness Area as well as the Management team have all been moved to this location.
The opening ceremony was divided into two parts. The first took place in the auditorium of the Sant Francesc school with the presentation given by Bishop Mns. Sebastià Taltavull on “Cáritas Mission and Human Rights” coinciding with International Human Rights Day on Sunday December 10.
Then the staff, volunteers and people linked to Cáritas Mallorca moved to the new location of the headquarters that has been blessed by the Bishop, toured the facilities, collected information about the spaces, and the opening day concluded with paella for all those attending.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.