New Cáritas HQ opened in Palma

By John Smith • Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 17:35

A large attendance for the opening ceremony Credit: Cáritas Mallorca

It has been an important week for the Catholic Charity Cáritas Mallorca as the organisation has a new location in Calle Socors in the centre of Palma.

This location was previously just used for training and some charity work but now with the restructuring of the facility, the departments dealing with care, reception and support have joined to ensure a more professional and coordinated service.

Many services in one location

The Attention, Information and Orientation point (first reception); the Parish Community Service (Social Action) ; the Training Service and the Itineraries Service (of the Solidarity Economy Program); the Administration area; the Department of People Development (Human Resources); Legal Advice and Psychosocial Care services; the Communication and Awareness Area as well as the Management team have all been moved to this location.

Opening event

The opening ceremony was divided into two parts. The first took place in the auditorium of the Sant Francesc school with the presentation given by Bishop Mns. Sebastià Taltavull on “Cáritas Mission and Human Rights” coinciding with International Human Rights Day on Sunday December 10.

Then the staff, volunteers and people linked to Cáritas Mallorca moved to the new location of the headquarters that has been blessed by the Bishop, toured the facilities, collected information about the spaces, and the opening day concluded with paella for all those attending.