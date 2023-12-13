Possible London listing for Boots

By Linda Hall •
WALGREENS, the US-based parent company of Boots, is looking at plans to float Britain’s principal pharmacy chain on the London stock exchange.
In June 2022, Walgreens Boots Alliance dropped £5 billion (€5.8 billion) plans to sell Boots and its No 7 cosmetics brand after buyers were unable to raise sufficient cash owing to global market conditions.
Walgreens, which is in now in preliminary talks regarding Boots’ future, is putting a value of £7 billion (€8.12 billion) on the chain according to a recent Bloomberg report.
Listed on the New York stock exchange, Walgreens has a market value of about $20 billion (€18.54 billion) although its shares have fallen by around 40 per cent this year. Nevertheless divesting itself of Boots should be easier for the company following its £4.8 billion (€5.6 billion) sale of its pension scheme – one of the UK’s largest with 53,000 members – to Legal and General.
Floating Boots in London would give the UK stock market a welcome boost now that German package holiday operator Tui is contemplating listing in Frankfurt only. Earlier this year, building materials group CRH announced that it would list primarily in the US, while Arm, the Cambridge-based chip designer, has also decided to switch to New York.
