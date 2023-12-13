Santa's Haven: Festive Joy at Auld Dubliner's Grotto.

By Anna Ellis •
Experience the magic of the festive season by visiting Santa at his Grotto at the Auld Dubliner Pub in Javea.
Each child will have the special opportunity to meet Santa personally and receive a unique gift.
Santa will be eagerly awaiting your arrival on December 22nd from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on December 23rd from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
What makes this festive occasion even more special is that all proceeds will be dedicated to supporting the Gandia Children’s Home, ensuring that every child has the chance to experience the magic of Christmas.
And the celebration doesn’t stop there! On December 24, party the night away at the Auld Dubliner’s Christmas Eve party, starting at 7:00 PM.
Revel in the festive atmosphere with live music by Dave Manhattan, Christmas Musical Bingo, and nibbles throughout the night.
For more information, visit The Auld Dubliner at Centro Comercial Arenal Carretera del Cabo La Nao 126, Javea, or call at (+34) 648 18 10 83.
