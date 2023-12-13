Small Valencian Town Inundated With Offers From Around The World

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 19:52

Arial view of Titaguas. Credit: Vivirentitaguas/Facebook.com

Imagine relocating to a charming mountain town in Valencia? In an extraordinary response to its campaign, the small Valencian town of Titaguas has received a Huge number of applicants from far and wide.

The initiative, launched in early 2023, has seen a staggering 148 applications in the space of one month. Prospective residents have shown interest from various corners of the globe, including the United States, Latin America, Armenia, and Mali.

Titaguas, with a population of 458, seeks to rejuvenate and grow its community in an effort to combat the threat of depopulation, writes Telecinco.

Community Revitalization

‘Living in Titaguas‘, the project’s title, reflects its commitment to offering a high-quality lifestyle with comprehensive services in this quaint mountain town. The project offers advice and help in finding homes for sale and job opportunities.

The majority of applicants are eager to embark on new life ventures away from urban centres. The town’s council has been managing these applications through an in-person office and online submissions.

Mayor Ramiro Rivera shared, ‘Among the most notable requests are the search for houses for rent, aid for housing rehabilitation and especially business entrepreneurship, seeking the development opportunities that Titaguas offers, which are many in many areas.’

Focusing On Youth And Sustainable Development

A key aspect of this project is attracting families, especially those with children. The presence of young children is deemed crucial for Titaguas’s present and future prosperity. The council has received enthusiastic responses from families and individuals with children.

Rivera adds, ‘Our goal is to get people, couples or families to take root in Titaguas and do so without losing an iota of quality of life, but quite the opposite: to welcome them with open arms and help them build a future in our town.’

The ‘Roots Project’ encapsulates various local initiatives with the shared aim of population growth, based on quality services. This comprehensive approach includes housing aid, cultural promotion, elderly care services, and an environmental sustainability office, aligning with the 2030 Agenda.

The ‘Living in Titaguas’ initiative is financially backed by the Generalitat Valenciana, providing subsidies to support activities that attract new residents. This funding is part of a broader effort to combat depopulation in the Valencian Community’s municipalities.