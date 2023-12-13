Spain: top destination post- Brexit

By Kevin Fraser Park •
ALMOST half of the Britons who have applied for residence permits to live in the European Union after Brexit have chosen Spain to live in, according to data published by Eurostat and reported by El Mundo.
A total of 858,000 UK citizens have received authorisation to live in EU countries in the last 2 years, of which 412,000 (48 per cent) have settled in Spain. Far behind are the next most popular destinations: France, with 162,000 new British residents, and the Netherlands, with 96,000.
Almost all of the British who have applied to reside in Spain have done so for a period of more than 1 year, as they intend to stay in the country. They represent over 10 per cent of the total number of non-EU foreigners who have acquired a residence permit in Spain, which at the end of 2022 totaled over 3 million.
Malaga was the province with the greatest increase in its British population (with 5,804 more Britons), followed by Alicante (+ 5,385), the Balearic Islands (+ 3,419) and Murcia (+ 2,505).
