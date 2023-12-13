Spain’s Most ‘Sociable’ Cities

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 16:04

A recent study has revealed Spain’s ‘most chatty’ cities, with Malaga emerging as one of the front-runners.

Have you ever wondered if Spanish people are more talkative than other nations, or perhaps do women talk more than men? A recent study by Preply, a prominent language and private tutoring platform, sheds light on this intriguing aspect of Spanish culture, writes El Español.

On a specific date undisclosed in the original article, Preply published a report based on a survey of over 2,000 individuals from Spain’s 20 most populous cities.

The findings placed Malaga as one of Spain’s most chatty cities, ranking eighth nationally. The survey revealed that Malaga’s residents enjoy striking up a conversation with bartenders at their favourite bar.

Survey Methodology And Ranking

To determine the most talkative cities, the study analysed responses to various questions, such as the average number of people they interacted with daily and their preferred conversational situations.

Each response received a score from one to 10, with 10 being the highest. Leading the list were Cordoba, Granada, and Palma de Mallorca, while notable cities like Sevilla, Vigo, La Coruna, and Valladolid trailed behind.

Daily Interactions And Demographic Insights

The study also delved into the average number of people Spaniards converse with for pleasure or leisure, excluding work-related interactions.

On average, Spaniards chat with six people daily. Cordoba, Granada, and San Sebastian are at the forefront, engaging with more than six individuals daily.

In contrast, cities like Murcia, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, and Santa Cruz de Tenerife reported lower averages.

Notably, the study found minimal differences in conversational habits across genders and generations. Women scored slightly higher than men, with averages of 6.49 and 6.48, respectively.

‘By generations, the data do not suffer great differences either,’ the report stated, indicating close scores among Boomers (over 55 years old), Millennials, and Generation X. Generation Z, comprising 16 to 24-year-olds, proved to be the least talkative group, scoring 6.35.

In summary, this comprehensive study by Preply not only ranks Spanish cities based on their sociability but also offers intriguing insights into the conversational habits of different demographics across Spain.