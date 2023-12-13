Swimming in the sea and sunbathing on the beach: yes, it’s nearly Christmas!

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 9:49

Record temperatures in Malaga Photo: Wikimedia CC / Juliescribbles

Christmas in Malaga and it’s nearly 30 degrees: on Tuesday, December 12 the thermometers hit an all-time record for December reaching an incredible 29.9 degrees at Malaga’s weather station. The previous record of 24.6 degrees, which was set 25 years ago, has been smashed according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

The good weather with historic temperatures is going to boost tourist Christmas holidays to the Costa del Sol. Everything suggests that the anticyclone anchored in the Azores at least until Christmas Eve will trigger last-minute bookings. 2023 is set to end the year with all historical records broken not only in terms of temperatures but also visitor and flight numbers.

Malaga reached the highest temperature in all of Spain this week, followed by 29.7 degrees in Fuente Alamo, in Murcia, and 29.6 degrees in Totana, in the same province. Social media is awash with pictures of sunbathers on the beaches and people swimming in the sea as well as enjoying the terraces of beach bars and restaurants along the coastline of the Costa del Sol.

The president of the Business Association of Car Rental Services of Andalucia (AESVA), Ana María García Rodríguez, is confident that Christmas in Malaga will be record-breaking. “We are very optimistic, because this weather is not normal. We have very high temperatures and the demand has started to grow as the days go by. Lately, bookings have been made at the last minute. We have a lot of Dutch and Belgian visitors hereand they tell us that we have the temperatures that they have in their countries in the middle of summer,” she told La Opinión de Málaga.

The Association of Hoteliers Association of the Costa del Sol (AEHCOS) is also confident of record numbers during the Christmas holidays, as already happened in November. The province hopes to end 2023 with an average occupancy rate of 77 per cent, 7 points above last year’s average of 70 per cent.

An indication of what to expect over the Christmas holidays is Malaga-Costa del Sol airport which closed the month of November with 1.4 million passengers, spread over a total of 11,000 flights. With the weather set to stay warm and dry it is likely that December passenger numbers will once again beat all records.

Christmas lunch might just have to be held on the beach this year!