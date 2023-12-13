By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 13:21

Teddy Bear Heist Foiled: Pinoso Police Swiftly Recover Stolen Christmas Bears. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.

Upon receiving a report about the disappearance of two prominent teddy bears adorning the Paseo de la Constitucion in Pinoso as part of the Christmas decorations, the local police swiftly launched an investigation and successfully recovered the missing bears.

The culprits, identified as a man and two women from the town, will now face legal consequences as the police prepare to communicate the proceedings to the corresponding court.

The beloved bears have been reinstated in their rightful spot, bringing relief to the community.

Maria Jose Moya, the Councillor for Fiestas, expressed her regret over such acts of vandalism, emphasising the disregard for the festive spirit that residents and visitors of Pinoso eagerly anticipate.

She remarked, “Acts like this are condemnable not only from a civic standpoint but also from a moral perspective.”

“We appreciate the swift action of the Local Police in recovering the stolen pieces.”