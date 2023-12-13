By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 12:51

'The Library is the Milk' Campaign Uplifts Benidorm with a Dairy Delight Twist. Image: Speed Stock / Shutterstock.com.

Benidorm Central Library has initiated the campaign, ‘The Library is the Milk,’ to collect essential food items, with a specific focus on milk.

The campaign, running until January 9, aims to gather primarily milk, a product not provided by the Food Bank, along with other non-perishable basic foods.

Donations of food and milk can be made at the Benidorm Central Library, and the initiative benefits from the collaboration of Cáritas Parroquial for the distribution of collected items.

Ana Pellicer, the Councilor for Historical and Cultural Heritage, emphasised the solidarity aspect of the campaign, describing it as “a solidarity campaign to collect non-perishable food.”

She highlighted the library’s role in engaging children and young people, stating, “We join these initiatives because the library users are children and young people.”

For the holiday season, the focus is on food donations to extend help to those in need.