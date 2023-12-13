By Anna Ellis •
Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 10:01
Three American Women in Benidorm Chronicles Mid-20th Century Transformation. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.
The book ‘Three American Women in Benidorm’ offers a captivating glimpse into the mid-20th-century transformation of Benidorm through the lenses of three American photographers.
Comprising over 60 images taken between 1957 and 1970, the book is a collaborative effort under the imprint of Vicente Sanjuán Ediciones.
Ana Pellicer, Benidorm’s Councillor for Historical and Cultural Heritage, provided insights into the project, stating that the work features images from Patty Stratton and her close associates Kate W. Stratton and Carol Baldwin. Patty, who settled in Benidorm in the mid-1950s, is one of the titular three Americans.
Pellicer noted, “During their stay in the city, Kate and Carol could not resist immortalising that Benidorm that was in the process of transformation.
“The trio of women, equipped with artistic and technical training, sought to capture the evolving world around them,” the councillor confirmed.
“That curiosity is what now allows us to delve into the daily life of a Benidorm from many decades ago.”
The book, ‘Three American Women in Benidorm,’ focuses on the prominence of women, not only as authors but also as central figures in many of the captured scenes, and is now available in bookshops around Benidorm.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
