Two-wheeled Santa

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 11:35

Santa on a bike Photo: Marbella Town Hall

MORE than a hundred motorbikes will accompany Father Christmas on a route through the streets of Marbella on Saturday, December 23 from 6pm.

The Councillor for Fiestas, Yolanda Marín, got together with the president of the Moto Club ‘Los Mentirosos‘, Carlos Cecilla, and thanked the group for, “their collaboration and commitment to make this event possible”. The councillor said that this event, “will create an atmosphere of magic as it passes through numerous points of interest in the city”.

Cecilla said that, “everyone who wants to join in is invited to participate” and added that, “we are expecting a large turnout due to the fact that it will be held at the weekend”.

The procession, accompanied by members of the Local Police, Civil Protection and Fire Brigade, will set off from Pablo Ráez Boulevard, “where a unique atmosphere of lights and sounds will be created”, and will end at the Arco de Entrada.