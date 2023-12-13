Two-wheeled Santa

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 11:35
Santa on a bike
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
MORE than a hundred motorbikes will accompany Father Christmas on a route through the streets of Marbella on Saturday, December 23 from 6pm.
The Councillor for Fiestas, Yolanda Marín, got together with the president of the Moto Club ‘Los Mentirosos‘, Carlos Cecilla, and thanked the group for, “their collaboration and commitment to make this event possible”. The councillor said that this event, “will create an atmosphere of magic as it passes through numerous points of interest in the city”.
Cecilla said that, “everyone who wants to join in is invited to participate” and added that, “we are expecting a large turnout due to the fact that it will be held at the weekend”.
The procession, accompanied by members of the Local Police, Civil Protection and Fire Brigade, will set off from Pablo Ráez Boulevard, “where a unique atmosphere of lights and sounds will be created”, and will end at the Arco de Entrada.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
