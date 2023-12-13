UK economy shrinks in October

By Linda Hall • Updated: 13 Dec 2023 • 12:36

THE CITY: October growth figures foxed analysts Photo credit: CC/The wub

AGAINST all expectations, the UK economy shrank by 0.3 per cent in October.

Economists had predicted zero growth but Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures revealed on December 13 that the gross domestic product (GDP) fell after September’s 0.2 per cent growth.

There were contractions across all main sectors of the economy although the services industry was responsible for the greatest fall in output, with declines in IT, legal firms and film production.

These were heightened by a dip in manufacturing while bad weather affected the construction sector.

High interest rates hit businesses and households, putting the brakes on activity, with borrowing costs soaring from 0.1 per cent in December 2021 to 5.25 per cent in December 2023 as the Bank of England wrestled with inflation.

Threadneedle Street officials and the Bank’s governor Andrew Bailey have already announced that interest will need to remain high for some time if it is to pull back to the government’s 2 per cent target.

Suren Thiru from the Institute of Chartered Accounts in England and Wales said that the October figures put PM Rishi Sunak’s growth target in jeopardy, with high inflation and borrowing costs set to affect November and December’s economic activity.

The GDP figures suggested that the economy was unravelling “even before the full force of previous interest rate rises fed through”, Thiru told the UK media.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was chipper, nevertheless: “It is inevitable GDP will be subdued whilst interest rates are doing their job to bring down inflation,” he insisted on December 13.