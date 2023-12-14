A Chance for Brits To Win A Majestic Majorcan Villa For Just £10

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 15:25

Prize: Mallorcan Villa. Credit: OmazeUK/X

Could you become the next owner of a luxurious villa in Majorca for a mere £10? A new charity super-draw offers just that chance.

The prize draw was launched on Thursday, December 14, and is open for entries until January 28, this unique opportunity guarantees one fortunate individual from the UK a magnificent Majorcan holiday home with a value of £3 million.

A Dream Home Awaits

The draw, initiated by Omaze in support of Alzheimer’s Research UK, features a breath-taking four-bedroom villa on the Balearic Islands. Boasting mountain vistas and a private swimming pool, the property includes a generous £250,000 in cash.

For a modest £10 entry fee, the winner will be handed the keys to this Spanish sanctuary, free of mortgage and inclusive of all legal expenses.

According to the organisers: ‘There’s no stamp duty, mortgage or conveyancing fees to pay. And with furnishings included, plus £250,000 in cash, our Grand Prize Winner will be free to holiday in, rent out or sell-up and walk away a multi-millionaire.’

Mallorcan Luxury

Nestled in a serene spot near Selva and Caimari, with incredible views of the Puig de sa Creu mountians, the villa combines traditional Spanish architecture with modern comforts.

It features stone walls, terracotta roofs, and a beautiful modern kitchen. A conservatory with floor-to-ceiling glass doors offers garden views, while the tastefully decorated living room, complete with a stylish fireplace, opens to a landscaped courtyard and barbecue area.

The upper floor houses a lavish master suite, alongside two guest rooms. Another en-suite bedroom graces the lower level, featuring a roll-top bath.

The manicured gardens feature fruit tree orchards together with a sizable swimming pool, complete with relaxation areas and loungers, invites guests to unwind.

A Cause Worth Supporting

Alzheimer’s Research UK aims to accelerate clinical research and find a dementia cure. Dementia, the leading cause of death in the UK, took over 74,000 lives in 2022.

The charity make a vey persuasive case: ‘By entering the Omaze Million Pound House Superdraw, Mallorca, you’ll be in with the chance to win this stunning villa in the beautiful Balearic Islands, worth £3,000,000.

‘But that’s not all. You’ll also be helping Alzheimer’s Research UK support more clinical research, speeding up progress towards a cure for everyone affected by dementia.’

Despite the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s,there is much optimism: ‘Currently, there are no treatments available in the UK to slow, stop or prevent dementia. But with new treatments finally on the horizon, and with over 140 drugs for dementia in clinical trials today, we’re closer than ever to ending the heartbreak this condition causes.’

James Oakes from Omaze commented, ‘We’re delighted to be partnering with Alzheimer’s Research UK again for our latest house draw.

‘By offering this magnificent property in Mallorca, along with £250,000 in cash, we’re giving people the chance to live mortgage and rent free for the rest of their life – as well as raising money for charities whilst introducing them to brand new audiences that they otherwise wouldn’t reach.’