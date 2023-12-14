Charity fun run

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 14:46

Fun run Photo: Flickr CC / Bill Tyne

ORGANISED by the Manilva Sports Department in collaboration with the Los Kruos de Manilva Walking Club, the 7th edition of the San Silvestre Solidarity Run “Villa de Manilva” will be held on December 30.

Councillor, Rogelio Pascual, explained that all residents can participate regardless of age, but they are asked to donate 1 kilo of non-perishable food per person, or others such as milk, juices, sugar, canned food, flour, oil, or children’s food, etc.

Donations can be made at the Sports Office, next to the football pitch, from December 26 to 29 and on the day of the San Silvestre run, at the doors of the Town Hall from 10.30am. When they hand in their food, they will be able to obtain their bib number, which will be used to enter a raffle, which will be drawn in Calle Mar at the end of the race.

The designed route consists of 1.6 kilometres, passing through the streets of the centre of Manilva and the starting gun will go off at midday. The organisers are counting on the support of local businesses and organisations, who, as every year, are supporting this charity initiative by donating the prizes that will be raffled off. Participants are also encouraged to wear Christmas fancy dress. For more information please call 952 89 15 32.