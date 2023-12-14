By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 14:42

Shop windows Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

FUENGIROLA Town Hall has announced a new edition of the Christmas Shop Window Competition to encourage sales in local businesses.

The councillor for the sector, Francisco Javier García Lara, held a press conference this morning to inform about the deadlines and requirements of this initiative, which is promoted by the town hall with the aim of supporting and promoting small and medium sized local businesses during the Christmas holidays.

“A few days before the start of Christmas, the Department of Commerce would like to invite all our commercial establishments and local businesses, to join the Christmas window display competition”, said Councillor, Francisco Javier García Lara, who added, “the requirements to participate are: to have a shop open to the public and to decorate the shop windows with a Christmas theme until January 6”. The prize for the winner will consist of a commemorative plaque and a free promotional spot on municipal television (FTV) for 1 month.

“We would like to invite all the shops in our town to decorate their shops and shop windows to encourage citizens to shop. With this, we make all the shops in our town more attractive, and at the same time, invite citizens to make their purchases in the small shops of our town,” concluded the councillor.