By Anna Ellis •
Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 12:33
Dancing into the Limelight: Costa Blanca Morris Dancers Shine. Image: Costa Blanca Morris Dancers.
The ‘Costa Blanca Morris Dancers’ may soon make an appearance on UK TV, as they were recently filmed by the production team of the popular Channel 5 show ‘Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun.’
The filming showcased Morris ‘Squire’ Jean and her husband Dave, who is part of the accompanying band, as they prepared and performed at a Craft Fair near Campoverde Church.
The TV crew captured the vibrant atmosphere of the fair, including dancing and stalls.
Following the event, the dancers were featured at a social meal at ‘El Bar S C’ in San Cayetano, where they delighted customers with another performance.
Two members of the film crew were so impressed that they joined in on the dancing!
As the sole Morris team in Spain, the ‘Costa Blanca Morris Dancers’ entertain at various social and charity events, welcoming new members of any age or gender, with no prior experience required.
Practice sessions are held every Friday afternoon in Pinar de Campoverde 03191.
For more information, email costablancamorrisdancers@yahoo.com.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
