E1: Electric Formula 1 of the sea comes to Puerto Banus

Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 17:33
Formula 1 of the sea
Photo: E1 Series
IN June 2024, Puerto Banús will become one of only 9 venues in the world to host the E1 competition, the electric Formula 1 of the sea.
Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, presented the Cívitas Puerto Banus Grand Prix at the Provincial Council of Málaga and explained the impact that the event will have on the city, highlighting, among other aspects, the more than 1.1 billion followers on social networks of the captains of the participating teams, including tennis player Rafa Nadal, Formula 1 driver Sergio Pérez, footballer Didier Drogba, American football player Tom Brady, DJ Steve Aoki and artist Marc Anthony.
“This race is going to position us as a unique destination,” said the Mayor who also expanded on the values of sustainability and equality implicit in this event. “It is an exclusively electric competition in which each team is made up of a man and a woman,” she said.
The Andalucian Minister of Tourism, Víctor González, said during the presentation that this is a, “pure 21st century” event, which is expected to reach 160 million people and have an enormous media and economic impact on the destination. The President of the Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, agreed that the Grand Prix, “will become another boost to the tourism-sport phenomena that we are so proud of on the Costa del Sol, we are expecting 20,000 visitors that weekend”.
“Sharing the venue with destinations such as Monaco, Venice, Hong Kong, Geneva, Jeddah and Rotterdam, among others, gives us an idea of the magnitude of this sporting event which, thanks to collaboration between Marbella Town Hall, the Association of Municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol and the Andalucian Regional Government, we guarantee that it will be a success,” said Salado.
