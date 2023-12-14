By Anna Ellis •
Elf Run Triumph: Lancashire Bruja's Festive Fundraiser Sets Record. Image: The Lancashire Bruja.
In a triumph for charity, the Elf Run has not only spread festive cheer but also set a new record by raising an astounding €1467.68 for the Special Needs School “Raquel Paya” in Denia.
The organising force, Christina and Stephen at the Lancashire Bruja, have shared the inspiring breakdown of the fundraising efforts.
The generous contributions came from various sources, with the Elves Bucket leading the way by collecting an impressive €804.09. The Bar Tin chipped in with €181.59, Tina’s Giant Cupcake Raffle added a sweet touch with €168, Joan’s Charity Cards made a thoughtful contribution of €64, and Sue’s Xmas Cakes & Bakes Sale sweetened the pot with an additional €250.
The Lancashire Bruja extends its appreciation to everyone who made the day of fun possible.
Special mentions go to Geographic, and The Fish & Chips Bar (Lee Pepper) for not only providing much-needed “Fish Nibbles” but also surprising the little elves with lightsabers, a clever way to keep track of them in the dark.
The journey continued with Richmond Bar and concluded on a high note at The Auld Dubliner, which served as the last pit-stop with more nibbles and a musical crescendo by BlackJack, ensuring the night ended with a resounding BANG!
