By Anna Ellis •
Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 8:25
Heroes in Blue: Elche Police's Swift Response Saves a Life. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.
In late November, a Local Elche Police team responded promptly to a distress call to 092 reporting a man who had fallen to the ground and was unresponsive on Calle Paseo Nit de L’albà.
Upon arrival, the officers discovered a person in cardiorespiratory arrest, with a bystander administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
Without hesitation, the police team took charge of the situation, seamlessly continuing the life-saving manoeuvre until the SAMU (Emergency Medical System) arrived.
Working collaboratively with healthcare professionals, they sustained the resuscitation efforts.
Remarkably, after more than 30 minutes of dedicated effort, the man was successfully brought out of cardiorespiratory arrest, with a restored pulse, ultimately achieving stabilisation.
The police officers played a crucial role in supporting the SAMU’s operations by facilitating traffic and ensuring a smooth passage to the General Hospital of Elche for the patient.
Their quick response, effective collaboration, and commitment to the well-being of the community exemplify the commendable efforts of the Local Elche Police in emergencies.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
