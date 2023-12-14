Inditex goes on breaking records

By Linda Hall •
AMANCIO ORTEGA: Founder of the Inditex empire
Photo credit: La Sexta
INDITEX finished the first nine months of its financial year with a €4.102 billion net profit.
This figure, which was 32.5 per cent up on the same period last year, is practically the same as 2022’s full-year results of €4.130 million. At the same time and although Bloomberg had initially predicted Inditex sales of €8.866 billion, in-store and online sales in the third quarter increased “only” to €8.758 billion. This was 6.7 per cent more than the same period last year.
Despite the apparent slowdown, the autumn-winter collections had been “very well-received”, the company said, explaining that unseasonably high autumn temperatures in Europe as well as exchange rates had impacted negatively on sales.
“Inditex continues to see strong growth opportunities and we are highly satisfied with our performance,” said Inditex chief executive, Oscar Garcia Maceiras. “The tendency is positive in all geographical area and in all concepts.”
The company’s shares went up by 1.6 per cent to €39 after the figures were released on December 13 and the owner of Zara plus other best-selling fashion labels predicted that its 2023 sales margin would gain 75 basis points to reach 57.75 per cent.
